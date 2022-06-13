ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA's Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thYxs_0g9blw5J00
NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health and safety protocols.

Silver typically attends all finals games.

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league's championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA's commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Kerr shares what Popovich texted him, Udoka before NBA Finals

There are no favorites for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in this year's NBA Finals. Popovich has ties to both Finals teams, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played for him for several seasons in San Antonio, and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was on his staff from 2012-19. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy also previously served as a video coordinator and assistant for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals are ramping up. The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-2 over the Boston Celtics. And, they have a chance to end the postseason tournament with a Game 6 win. With the huge game just days away, Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game for his weekly appearance. He joined the station’s […] The post Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

How many NBA championships have the Boston Celtics won?

Founded in 1946, the Boston Celtics are one of the original NBA teams. Since then, they've turned Boston into a city of champions, establishing a winning tradition only rivaled in the NBA by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Boston Garden and the TD Garden have been home to several hardwood...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry NBA Finals MVP conversations are absolutely ridiculous

Stephen Curry. The best shooter of all-time. The baby-faced assassin. The man who changed the way the game is played, from playground blacktops to the NBA hardwood. The cornerstone of the Warriors’ offense, which has dominated the league for almost a decade. An MVP, a champion, and undoubtedly an all-time great. However, he’s never won an NBA Finals MVP.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Walt Disney World#The Associated Press
CBS San Francisco

Curry's 233-game run of made 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game.Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors' 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular-season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years.The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with 16 points while the Warriors moved within a victory of another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy