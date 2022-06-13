Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports to minicamp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is at camp. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As John Harbaugh expected, Lamar Jackson is back with his teammates at minicamp. The former MVP showed up to the team’s facility ahead of the mandatory workouts, which are slated to begin Tuesday.

Entangled in a somewhat strange contract situation, Jackson stayed away from Ravens OTAs this year. The star quarterback had usually attended those voluntary sessions in previous years, but the franchise’s centerpiece player is back for the mandatory work, at least. As far as an extension goes, that is another matter entirely.

The Ravens have Jackson tied to a $23M fifth-year option this season. Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti have spoken about the quarterback’s extension situation, each indicating the team is more prepared to hammer out a deal than the quarterback is. All indications at this point have Jackson on track to play out his rookie contract, setting up a franchise tag scenario in 2023. Although there is still time for the parties to prevent that chain of events, this remains one of the more unusual contractual matters to unfold in recent years.

Jackson will avoid the $90K-plus fine by showing up for the Ravens’ mandatory sessions, returning to work with a new-look offensive line and a receiving corps now without his top wideout (Marquise Brown) of the past three seasons. The Ravens are breaking in rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, and they have new right tackle Morgan Moses. While OTAs do not feature any padded practices, Jackson’s absence was still notable.

This has never been viewed as a contentious situation. The parties have nearly three months to complete an extension before Week 1. Even if they do not, Jackson has continually said he wants to stay in Baltimore. He has taken an atypical route to show that affection, at least compared to most QBs who have been in his spot since the 2011 CBA changed rookies’ salaries and timetables, but the Ravens can again move forward with their longtime passer after some time apart.