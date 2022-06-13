Patriots, leading WR Jakobi Meyers discussing deal

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers signed his RFA tender. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers made his desire for a Patriots extension public recently. That prospect is in play for the Patriots, which Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports are in discussions about a new deal (Twitter link).

The former undrafted free agent also signed his restricted free agent tender Monday. Like Allen Lazard, this locks Meyers in for a $3.99M salary. This week represents the deadline for RFAs to sign their tenders. Had Meyers not done so by Wednesday, the Patriots could have scrapped the near-$4M payment and paid him 120% of his 2021 salary ($850K).

Arriving during a tumultuous year for the Patriots’ wide receiver position — a 2019 campaign in which Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown and Mohamed Sanu stopped through — Meyers has been the team’s most consistent presence at the position over the past three years. Last season proved to be the North Carolina State product’s best work. He caught 83 passes for 866 yards and finally scored his first NFL touchdown, adding another for good measure.

It famously took Meyers 39 games to log his first NFL touchdown, but despite the Patriots signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne during their busy 2021 offseason, Meyers led last year’s team in receiving. The 2022 campaign stands to set up the 200-pound target with an opportunity to drive up his 2023 free agency price — if, in fact, he plays this season on the RFA tender.

The Patriots’ lofty Agholor contract comes off the books after this season, while Bourne — New England’s second-leaving 2021 pass catcher — is signed through 2023. Mac Jones‘ rookie salary opens the door for more Pats flexibility here, but as of now, Meyers is set for a pivotal contract year.