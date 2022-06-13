ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What to expect during the Amazon re:MARS event: Join theCUBE June 22-23

By Mark Albertson
siliconangle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning on its own accord has already made an impact in the enterprise. When combined with automation, robotics and space exploration, the possibilities become even more curious. That’s the premise of Amazon re:MARS, which stands for machine learning, automation, robotics and space, an Amazon Web Services Inc.-hosted event...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

Click here to read the full article. Everyone enjoys buying things on Amazon; now, everyone can buy Amazon. The online retailer executed a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, bringing the per-share price down from $2,440 at the end of last week to an opening bell price of $125 on Monday, the first day of trading on an adjusted basis. Previously existing shareholders received an extra 19 shares (so, 20 total) for each one they owned prior to the split. In March, Amazon’s board of directors approved the split and a new $10 billion buyback plan, upped from a prior plan for $5...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Amazon After the Recent Split, 1 Reason to Sell

Amazon’s recent stock split hasn’t offered the stock a lift. The company is struggling with external challenges such as higher inflation. It’s important to take a long-term view before making an investment decision. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Hao Li
TechRadar

Amazon's website goes down for thousands of users around the world

On Monday, online retail giant Amazon experienced several outages starting from about 1PM EST. Amazon has more or less resolved the outages now but they lasted for roughly two hours. During that time, people reported over 11,000 incidents they had with the site, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector and reported on by Reuters.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
COMPUTERS
InsideHook

No, Google Didn’t Just Create a Sentient Artificial Intelligence

Google engineer Blake Lemoine believes the artificial intelligence the company is using has a soul. The tech company disagrees and placed Lemoine on paid leave on Monday, according to The Washington Post. Lemoine, a senior software engineer in Google’s Responsible A.I. organization, has claimed for months that the company’s internal...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Amazon Web Services#Artemis
Fortune

Google employee reportedly put on leave after claiming chatbot became sentient, similar to a ‘kid that happened to know physics’

<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>A [hotlink]Google[/hotlink] employee has reportedly been put on leave after claiming a computer chatbot he was working on had become sentient.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Engineer Blake Lemoine said he was placed on leave last week after publishing transcripts between himself and the company's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications) chatbot, <em><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/06/11/google-ai-lamda-blake-lemoine/">The Washington Post</a></em> reports. The chatbot, he said, thinks and feels like a human child.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a 7-year-old, 9-year-old kid that happens to know physics,” Lemoine, 41, told <em>The Post</em>, adding that the bot talked about its rights and personhood, and changed his mind about Isaac Asimov's third law of robotics.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Lemoine presented evidence to Google that the bot was sentient, but his claims were refuted by Google Vice President Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation for the company. Lemoine then went public, according to <em>The Post.</em></p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Google ethicistic and technologists "have reviewed Blake's concerns per our AI principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims," a company spokesperson told <em>The Post.</em>" He was told that there was no evidence that LaMDA was sentient (and lots of evidence against it)."</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Blake was placed on leave for violating Google's confidentiality policy, <em>The Post </em>reported.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph -->
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Amazon Stock Split Triggers Ramifications

Amazon’s stock is up about 5% on Monday (June 6), the first day of the 20-for-1 split announced by the retail behemoth in March, but shares are still trading at about 25% less than they were at the start of the year, so there’s plenty of work to do to turn the eCommerce giant’s profitability around.
STOCKS
BoardingArea

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates Announced! Announcement Here

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates have been announced! Check out the dates and times as well as some of the items that will be discounted as well as early sale dates. Amazon Prime Day started years ago as something of a Black Friday in July. The dates shifted over the years due to Covid but now we are back to July. If you want to snag some of the best deals of the summer, mark your calendars!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy