Gov. Reeves has three candidates to lead Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries Parks

JACKSON • The state agency responsible for overseeing and maintaining Mississippi’s 25 state-owned parks could soon have a new permanent director.

Billy Mounger, chairman of the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission, told the Daily Journal that the commission last month sent to the governor a list of three people to potentially lead the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

State law requires the commission to submit three names of potential candidates to the governor. The governor, who also appoints members of the commission, then selects one final person from the three-person list to appoint to the position.

Mounger declined to reveal any of the three names the commission submitted but said “any of the three would be good.”

“The governor can take as long as he wants to review the names,” Mounger said. “But we think they’re all qualified and could be good leaders for the department.”

Shelby Wilcher, a spokesperson for Gov. Tate Reeves, said the governor is currently in the process of reviewing information about the proposed nominees, and he’ll make an appointment after the review is complete. Wilcher did not give a specific timeline for when Reeves would make his final selection.

It’s unclear if the commission decided to include Lynn Posey, the interim director of the state agency, in its list of three selections to the governor for consideration. But Posey, a former state legislator and utility regulator, told the Daily Journal earlier this year that he does want the permanent job.

Once the governor appoints a director to lead the state agency, the state Senate will vote to either confirm or reject the appointee. The leader of the Senate Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Committee is Sen. Neal Whaley, R-Potts Camp, who said that he does not have a problem with Posey leading the agency.

The new director will replace Sam Polles, the director who led the agency for nearly 30 years.

Senators this past legislative session attempted to pass a bill that would set terms of office for the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks director, but it stalled in the legislative process.