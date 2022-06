Western Kentucky continues to roast in a historic heat wave as the excessive heat warning for the region continues until 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s will combine with the humidity to create heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees, causing continued danger for those working outdoors. Those folks should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building or in a shady area.

