(The Center Square) – Initiative 1929, which would repeal Washington state’s nascent capital gains tax, won’t be on the ballot this year. That’s because initiative supporters have dropped plans to proceed with the campaign, opting instead to see how things play out regarding a lawsuit challenging the tax’s constitutionality, which hinges on whether it’s characterized as an income tax or an excise tax.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO