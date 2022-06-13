Lime picks Long Beach to launch new e-scooter designed for longer distances

With gas prices soaring, the e-scooter company Lime hopes more people in Long Beach will be opting for electric alternatives this summer.

The company has chosen the city to launch its newest electric design, called Citra, which combines the sit-down comfort of a bike with the mobility of a scooter, with rear storage for groceries and other items. The design will be exclusively on the streets of Long Beach starting this week as part of a pilot program.

Scott Jackson, senior operations manager, said Lime chose Long Beach as the first market for its pilot design because of the city’s rider-friendly streets.

“Our successful e-scooter program is a testament to the potential that micro-mobility has to help get people out of cars in Long Beach,” Jackson said in a statement. “The City is highly-collaborative and excited about the benefits of more sustainable transportation options for residents and visitors, including Citra and our new Gen4 e-scooters.”

New safety features include front and rear turn signals, a louder horn, thicker tires and a smartphone mount to make navigation easier.

With its storage and more comfortable design, Citra is meant to replace car trips under 5 miles.

Long Beach in August 2020 transitioned from its former electric scooter pilot program to a permanent city program with four operators—Lime, Razor, Bird and Veo. The e-scooters are only allowed on city pre-approved drop-zones.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to report any e-scooter parking violations through the City’s Go Long Beach App . Once reported through the app, e-scooter vendors will typically remove the vehicle within two hours.

