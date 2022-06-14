ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds, humidity return Thursday with showers at night, few storms by Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW? Partly cloudy, gradually turning less humid

WHAT'S NEXT? F ull Strawberry Supermoon on Tuesday night.

Clouds, humidity return Thursday with showers at night, few storms by Friday

Clouds and humidity return Thursday, with showers more likely at night and a few storms by Friday.

FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and less humid with highs around 83 degrees. TUESDAY NIGHT: Full Strawberry "SUPERMOON!" Mostly clear and comfortable, great viewing. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 84. Lows near 65.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and more humid with a chance of showers toward evening. Highs around 82. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mainly cloudy. Hot and a bit humid. Passing showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs around 88 degrees. Lows around 65.

SATURDAY: Looking good! Mostly sunny, breezy and much less humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmS1E_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgHq5_0g9bYH9Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0lrU_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZPvX_0g9bYH9Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDOAY_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztZYz_0g9bYH9Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWRUS_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GTEA_0g9bYH9Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chdSW_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH75H_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ybo9_0g9bYH9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRPDP_0g9bYH9Z00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy