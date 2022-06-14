Clouds, humidity return Thursday with showers at night, few storms by Friday
WHAT'S NEW? Partly cloudy, gradually turning less humid
WHAT'S NEXT? F ull Strawberry Supermoon on Tuesday night.
Clouds and humidity return Thursday, with showers more likely at night and a few storms by Friday.
FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and less humid with highs around 83 degrees. TUESDAY NIGHT: Full Strawberry "SUPERMOON!" Mostly clear and comfortable, great viewing. Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 84. Lows near 65.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and more humid with a chance of showers toward evening. Highs around 82. Lows around 70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mainly cloudy. Hot and a bit humid. Passing showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs around 88 degrees. Lows around 65.
SATURDAY: Looking good! Mostly sunny, breezy and much less humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
