Sitka Gold Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $4.69 Million Private Placement, With Participation by Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - June 8, 2022: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $4,686,560 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 20,489,177 flow-through units (the "FT Units")...

