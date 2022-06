CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronnie Dunn was 21 years old and stationed at an Air Force base in Oklahoma when he first heard about Juneteenth. The Black Cleveland native “had a total lack of knowledge about Juneteenth growing up. I didn’t learn about it until some of the locals in Oklahoma started talking about Juneteenth. They had to explain to many of us, from other parts of the country, that was when enslaved Blacks in that part of the country learned they were free – mind you, that was 1865 — a full two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO