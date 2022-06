If anyone needs proof that catchers are wired differently than the rest of us, what happened with Travis d’Arnaud should be more than sufficient. During his at-bat in the second inning of Tuesday’s game, Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco hit a foul ball that caught the Atlanta Braves catcher in an unfortunate part of the body. While catchers are more vulnerable than most, that can happen to anyone. We’ve seen hitters hit the most painful of foul balls and base runners hit below the belt on errant throws and tags this season. But d’Arnaud did two things afterward that frankly, defy all logic.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO