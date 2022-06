CANTON — Joel Bitonio isn't adverse to change. The Browns' All-Pro left guard has been surrounded by it essentially since he was drafted. That's why the changes the Browns have undergone on offense don't seem to faze the nine-year pro. Instead, Bitonio is doing what he's always done, which is acclimate himself to the new faces and go about his business.

