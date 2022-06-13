ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Slovenia condemn England Under-21s to first Euros qualifying defeat for 11 years

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM612_0g9bUOu800

Slovenia stunned England Under-21s to condemn them to a first European qualifying defeat for 11 years.

Djed Spence’s first-minute own goal and Mark Zabukovnik’s header ended the Young Lions’ unbeaten run which stretched back to November 2011.

Monday’s 2-1 defeat in Huddersfield – despite Cameron Archer’s late reply – is their first qualifying loss since a 2-1 defeat to Belgium during their bid to reach Euro 2013.

Lee Carsley’s side have already reached next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania after three wins this month sealed top spot in Group G.

Defeat does not derail that progress but reminds the Young Lions they are not infallible and underlines Carsley still has work to do with a group who came together for the first time last September.

Slovenia had already been the only side to take points off England in qualification when Carlsey’s men blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in October.

The visitors continued to be their bogey team as they took the lead after 54 seconds in Huddersfield.

Morgan Gibbs-White brought down Luka Ticic and his free-kick was flicked into his own net by Spence.

It was the first time in qualifying England had gone behind and they struggled to immediately recover with Nino Zugelj coming close to doubling Slovenia’s lead.

The Young Lions laboured to the break with Jacob Ramsey sweeping their best chance wide and they were staring at their first qualification defeat in 55 games.

A fourth match in 10 days seemed to weigh on the hosts, despite having qualified by beating Albania in Chesterfield last week.

Gibbs-White fell over his own feet after bursting into the box to sum up the hosts’ problems and Carsley called for Harvey Elliott, Archer and Max Aarons on the hour.

England were desperately searching for inspiration but they came up wanting and fell further behind after 64 minutes.

Again it was a wide free-kick from Ticic which caused the trouble and Zabukovnik rose to power in a header from 10 yards as Slovenia closed in on being the first team to beat England at home since Greece in March 2010.

There was little hope of a recovery, even if Benjamin Markus cleared Charlie Cresswell’s goalbound header, with 16 minutes to go.

Archer pulled a goal back in injury time – for his fourth goal in a week – and Curtis Jones sliced wide but England’s long unbeaten run ended.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe calls on UK Athletics to ditch West Ham talks over £15m deal to leave the London Stadium... as two-time Olympic champion says it would be 'bizarre' not to have a world-class venue for track and field in the capital

Sebastian Coe has stressed it would be ‘bizarre’ for track and field to lose its foothold in London as UK Athletics deliberate over cashing in on their right to use the London Stadium. Under the terms of a 50-year agreement signed in 2013, UKA have access to the...
SPORTS
BBC

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand: Costa Rica qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Costa Rica became the last team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over New Zealand. In the intercontinental play-off, Costa Rica took a third-minute lead when ex-Arsenal player Joel Campbell shot low into the bottom corner. New Zealand ended the match with 10 men as...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
The Independent

Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Cameron Archer
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Jacob Ramsey
BBC

England to name Women's European Championship squad on Wednesday at 17:00 BST

England will name their 23-strong squad for the Women's European Championship at 17:00 BST on Wednesday. The Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, are in Group A with Austria - their first opponents on 6 July - Norway and Northern Ireland. Coach Sarina Wiegman has to decide which five players...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini insists he feels 'FAR more positive' after Italy's crushing 5-2 defeat by Germany than after the draw with England, as he claims he 'expected to lose badly' in Nations League tie

Italy manager Roberto Mancini believes there was more for the European champions to be positive about following their 5-2 thrashing away against Germany than last week's stalemate with England. Positivity is often a term reserved for celebrations of success, but the Italy manager switched tack as he outlined how he...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Australia sub keeper makes decisive save to win World Cup berth vs Peru

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved Peru’s seventh penalty to send Australia to the 2022 World Cup after a scoreless 120 minutes led to a 6-5 win in penalties on Monday in Qatar. Pedro Gallese saved Martin Boyle’s opening penalty and Peru took the lead with its first chance. But...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool rule out move for Jude Bellingham this summer

Liverpool have ruled out signing a midfielder this summer but are closing in on a deal for Calvin Ramsay after agreeing a fee with Aberdeen for the right back.The 18-year-old should become the FA and Carabao Cup holders’ third summer signing for an initial £4million, which could rise to £6.5m if add-ons are triggered. Ramsay, who was named Young Player of the Year in Scotland, is due to have a medical this weekend and should sign a five-year deal at Anfield.Liverpool have also signed Darwin Nunez for a potential club-record price and young Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, but the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Slovenia#Condemn#Albania#European#The Young Lions
The Independent

Matthew Mott will hold England’s best players to account, Eoin Morgan insists

Eoin Morgan believes new England white-ball coach Matthew Mott will be unafraid “to hold some of the best players in the world accountable” ahead of their first assignment.The Morgan-Mott captain-coach partnership starts on Friday in the low-key surroundings of Amstelveen, a suburb of Amsterdam, for the first of three one-day internationals against the Netherlands.Brought in to split coaching duties alongside Brendon McCullum, who has made a spellbinding start in charge of the Test side, Mott has vowed not to assert himself too much at the beginning of his reign.But having overseen sustained success with Australia’s women’s team, Morgan is convinced...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman’s England take first step on Euro 2022 journey with calculated squad announcement

And then there were 23. England’s squad for their home European Championships is set – and with it, a record-breaking summer for the women’s game is suddenly now right around the corner. These are the days, the sign-posted occasions, when the build-up and hype begins to feel very real and a major international tournament swings into view.Not that you would have been able to tell, judging by Sarina Wiegman. The England manager remained cool as she discussed the decisions that led to her final 23-player squad for the tournament, even as she appeared a little agitated at the continued line...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline.After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.The world number three’s pushed tee shot finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet.From there McIlroy could only hack...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

UK weather: Hottest day of the year confirmed for second day in a row ahead of 34C heatwave

Thursday has been confirmed the hottest day of the year so far, topping yesterday’s height by 1.1C.The temperature hit 29.3C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens in London, the Met Office confirmed, as Britain’s hot spell continued.Friday is expected to be hotter still with 34C forecast in the southeast and temperatures pushing up to 30C across much of England and Wales. A third day of temperatures above regional thresholds would mean the UK was experiencing a heatwave.Health officials and experts have warned that the heat poses a danger to at-risk groups including the elderly and those with chronic health conditions including...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Para-swimming Worlds: GB's Alice Tai wins silver on return to major competition

Alice Tai won silver at the World Para Swimming Championships on her return to major competition, as Great Britain won four medals on day four in Madeira. In her first major meet since having her right leg amputated below the knee in January, Tai finished 0.23 seconds behind Italy's Xenia Francesca Palazzo in the S8 100m freestyle.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy