In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO