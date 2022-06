BAY CITY, MI—Bay City Public Schools has chosen Dean Transportation group as its new manager of transportation services after the resignation of its previous manager. On May 9, Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said he would be filling the empty role in a temporary and partial manner until an agreement could be made by the school board for a short-term manager to finish out the remainder of the school year and summer school periods.

