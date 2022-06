Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorn fans, and the powers that be in Texas have done their part to make Sept. 10 exciting. According to an announcement from the Longhorns, tickets are sold out for its matchup against Alabama. It is the first time the Crimson Tide and Texas have faced each other since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama ended the 2009 season with a 37-21 victory over the Longhorns in the Rose Bowl. Colt McCoy suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return. Texas fans still believe if McCoy did not get hurt, the Longhorns would have defeated Alabama for a national title.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO