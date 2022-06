Clemson's recruiting momentum has culminated in arguably its most competitive victory for this cycle to date. Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Victor Burley announced his commitment Wednesday to the Tigers. Burley was projected to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com eight days ago. Burley (6-4, 275), ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals.com,...

