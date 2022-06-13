ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jerick McKinnon Re-Signs With Kansas City: Chiefs RB Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Cover picture for the articleLet’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS...

The Spun

Report: Colts Inquired About Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Commanders star Terry McLaurin is holding out on the team's mandatory minicamp as he and the Washington front office continue to discuss contract extension negotiations. While the Commanders would certainly love to retain their No. 1 receiving option, failed negotiations could result in a forced trade. According to Indianapolis insider...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

The Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly bolstered their defense by adding another edge-rusher. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. This will be the 28-year-old's fourth stop in his fifth NFL season. After playing just one game for the Arizona Cardinals, who made him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

The Chicago Bears Signed A Veteran DL On Monday

The Chicago Bears have added an experienced defensive lineman to their rotation, they announced Monday night. Chicago signed free agent nose tackle Mike Pennel. In a corresponding move, they released veteran linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who appeared in five games with the Bears in 2021. Pennel is heading into his ninth...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Carted Off Field On Monday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field Monday. Per multiple reports (h/t Pro Football Talk), the third-year wideout got hurt after making a catch on the final play of minicamp. Team reporter Aric DiLalla said Cleveland suffered an apparent leg injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bears star Robert Quinn makes surprising training camp decision amid trade rumors

The Chicago Bears have made some major changes this offseason, most notably trading defensive star Khalil Mack. That had many people thinking veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn could be next. There were even rumors last month that he wanted out of Chicago, but it wasn’t anything set in stone. However, his latest decision could mean something. […] The post Bears star Robert Quinn makes surprising training camp decision amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that second-round WR Alec Pierce is quickly acclimating to the team’s offense and is doing a great job at learning the playbook. “I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly,” Reich said, ColtsWire.com. “He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group. But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon told GM George Paton when negotiating his new contract that he wasn’t going to lay down and allow RB Javonte Williams to completely take over the backfield. “I told [him] when I was at the table, I’m not going to lay down, I’m not going...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Jerick McKinnon signs deal with Chiefs

McKinnon, who is a former Chief, will be returning to the team on a one-year deal. He used to have solid production with the team, and he could find some value in the offense, with the depth chart for the backfield being far from defined. He will likely only play a third-down role, but it's possible he can give some solid weeks for fantasy purposes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The NFL’s Passing Leader Will Be Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

All eyes will be on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this upcoming season. Yes, it’s June, but Good Morning Football’s panel recently gave some bold predictions. Among those prognostications is that the Silver and Black’s signal-caller will lead the NFL in passing yards. Derek Carr’s stats...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 way too early predictions for the Colts in the 2022 NFL Season

The Indianapolis Colts looked playoff-bound in 2021, as they were 9-6 and well-positioned for a spot in the postseason before they lost each of their last two games, one of them to the horrible Jacksonville Jaguars. Such a collapse spelled the end for quarterback Carson Wentz, who was subsequently dealt to the Washington Commanders this […] The post 3 way too early predictions for the Colts in the 2022 NFL Season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Lil'Jordan Humphrey signs with New England

According to a source, the Patriots are signing WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The 24-year-old wide receiver played 18 games for New Orleans the previous three years, where he tallied 16 receptions for 295 yards and three TDs. Humphrey will provide some additional wideout depth for Mac Jones. However, that depth leaves fantasy managers in a bit of a quandary concerning how they will all be used, so Humphrey does not provide much fantasy value at this point.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Michael Thomas not practicing yet

There were reports last week that Thomas was "doubtful" to practice at all in minicamp, so the fact that he was in uniform on the sideline seems like a positive sign. Coming off practically two lost seasons for Thomas, this remains a situation to monitor out of New Orleans to see if he can take the practice field again at least by training camp.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

14 Overvalued Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

Players can underperform due to any number of problems. Injuries, a poor offense and a lack of opportunity are just a few of the issues that can harm an athlete’s value. The number of red flags that we see in a particular player, or the severity of those flags, paint a picture as to whether that individual will live up to his draft cost. The guys with either abundant or very difficult roadblocks that stand between them and meeting their expectations are increasingly overvalued the earlier they are taken in drafts. While we don’t believe there are any players who should be avoided in drafts at any cost, all fantasy analysts have their own list of overvalued guys they’d prefer to wait on unless the right price presents itself. Our featured pundits shed some insight into the athletes they’re hesitant to select below.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Heasley lasts just four innings in no decision Wednesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 3-2 win in San Francisco on Wednesday. Heasley needed 92-pitches to navigate through just four innings but he pitched well enough to keep Kansas City tied when he left the game. The outing was his second shortest of the season behind only his 3 1/3 start on May 12. Heasley carries a 3.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings across seven starts in 2022. Heasley’s next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Dalton Schultz reporting to minicamp Tuesday amid contract negotiations

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is reporting to minicamp Tuesday, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Schultz has already signed his franchise tag tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022, but he and his representatives continue to seek a long-term deal. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Offensive Staples: Hi Lo Crossers

The Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich have consistently had one of the better offenses in the league, despite the team starting four (going on five) different quarterbacks over four years. In this new series, I hope to shed some light on why the Colts' offense has managed to stay efficient despite the turnover.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Surprise 'Team To Watch' Named For Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision on where he'll be playing football this upcoming season. It may be worth keeping an eye on one potential surprise team: the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams keep saying they want OBJ back. By all accounts, they're not lying. However, a deal...
CINCINNATI, OH

