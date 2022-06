Andre Burakovsky saved the day for the Colorado Avalanche. Playing in front of their home fans in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years, the Avalanche built a quick 2-0 lead in Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Eastern Conference champions later answered by evening the score in the third period and sending the game to overtime tied 3-3.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO