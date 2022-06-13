ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Whew! Chloe Bailey made a surprise appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and sis set the stage ablaze in a hip-hugging catsuit that put her curves on display. Chloe joined rapper and Summer Jam headliner Fivio Foreign
during his star-studded set and left the City Of Gods rapper hypnotized as she gyrated in front of him. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SBS (@shamika_sanders)

Chloe served all curves and no brakes in a sultry orange cutout jumpsuit with a fringe gold belt that glistened as she strut across the stage. She eventually pulled up in front of Foreign, who looked like he was ready to risk it all. Chloe popped out to perform her song Hello with the self-proclaimed King of New York.

Cardi B also made headlines, joining her Shake It, collaborators, on the Festival Stage rocking a colorful jumpsuit with waist-length orange inches.

Other Summer Jam acts included The City Girls, Shenseea and DreamDoll, who all hit the stage to represent the ladies.

