Raymond Sidney “Ray” Neil, 86, of Grand Forks, N.D., and formerly of Mentor, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, at the Wheatland Terrace Assisted Living Center. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly with The Rev. Joe Richards presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to Ray’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

MENTOR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO