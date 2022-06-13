ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

IN & KY Residents: Protect Yourself from Heatstroke with These Tips

By Kat Mykals
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With ridiculously high temperatures and insane heat indexes on tap for this week, now is a good time to brush up on heat safety to ensure that you, your loved ones, and your pets stay safe. A Wall Of Heat. When I stepped out my front door this morning...

EXTREME HEAT ALERT: Dangerously High Temperatures Forecast for KY and IN

Do you remember the Summer of 2012? If you don't, let me remind you. It was BRUTALLY hot. From late June into early July, there was basically no rain and the thermometers soared into triple digits for multiple days in a row. Working outside was incredibly dangerous. I distinctly remember doing remote broadcasts and just standing perfectly still because it was so miserable. And, it was dangerously dry. That was the year that many local governments banned the use of fireworks because of a very real threat of fire. To paraphrase a saying often used here in the Owensboro area, "It was hot, Don!" That year, we had fourteen days in the Evansville area where the temperature was 100 degrees or higher.
