Indianapolis, IN

IU Freshman C.J. Gunn Wins MVP of Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series

By Jack Ankony
 2 days ago

C.J. Gunn scored 41 points across two games on his way to earning MVP honors at the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series. The Lawrence North product will begin his freshman year at Indiana University this fall as part of Mike Woodson's top-10 recruiting class.

C.J. Gunn scored 41 points in 41 minutes of play, leading the Indiana All-Stars to a 2-0 weekend against the Kentucky All-Stars. Gunn was named MVP of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series after shooting 14-for-31 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

The weekend started with a 104-77 Indiana victory at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky. on Friday. In this game, Gunn led Indiana with 23 points while shooting 8-of-18 from the field. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes of play. Pike High School graduate and USF commit Ryan Conwell followed Gunn's lead with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the dominant win.

Gunn's hand was hot again on Saturday night, leading Indiana with 21 points on a 6-of-13 effort from the field. He added four rebounds while connecting on 3-of-7 attempts from 3 and a perfect 6-of-6 night at the free throw line.

Indiana defeated Kentucky at Southport High School in Indianapolis to complete the All-Star Series sweep. A side from a split in 2017, Indiana has swept Kentucky in the two-game series every year since 2009, leading to a 102-44 series advantage.

Gunn also helped Team Indiana win the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge with a 33-point effort back in April. Tony Leach, who organized this event, discussed the skillset Gunn will bring to Indiana next season.

Gunn graduated Lawrence North as three-star recruit, the No. 112 player in the country and No. 3 in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports. La Lumiere's JJ Starling is committed to Notre Dame and was ranked first, followed by Gary West Side's North Carolina commit Jalen Washington.

Gunn recently moved into his dorm at Indiana University alongside Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks, who comprise Indiana's top-10 recruiting class for 2022. Gunn, now listed at 6-foot-6 and 186 pounds, will wear No. 11 for the Hoosiers.

It's too soon to tell just how much Gunn will play for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers as a freshman, but Gunn appears to bring an outside shooting stroke that could help increase his playing time.

