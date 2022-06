BROOKLINE -- Phil Mickelson is not quite at peace with the potential of never again playing on the PGA Tour.The international golf superstar addressed an overflow of reporters on Monday at The Country Club, as he prepares to play in the 31st U.S. Open of his long and storied career. Never before, though, had Mickelson arrived facing such scrutiny, as he's currently suspended from the PGA for his decision to join the LIV Tour."I am, again, very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, friendships, relationships the PGA Tour has provided. And those are gonna last a lifetime," Mickelson answered when...

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO