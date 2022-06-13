ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

PGHS ‘Digital and Social Media Marketing’ Program Featured in 26th Annual VSBA Showcases for Success Directory

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has released its 26th annual VSBA Showcases for Success directory, highlighting successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools. Prince George County Public Schools is one of 32 school divisions from across the Commonwealth that has programs featured in the directory. In this year’s edition, PGCPS...

The Henrico Citizen

Henrico’s Top Teachers – Tiniko Johnson, Varina HS

Tiniko Johnson teaches ​​office administration, economics and personal finance to students at Varina High School. Her favorite part of teaching is her students, she said, adding that providing them with the support they need for academic success is her main priority. “They are the reason for my growth...
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Brunswick County Bowling Alley opens

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Bowling Alley located at the Brunswick County Conference Center is now open. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, June 3, 2022. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, offered a word of welcome calling attention to Stewie, the Brunswick...
NBC12

USPS hosts hiring event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event. The USPS has more than 100 full-time and part-time positions with starting pay of over $18 an hour. The hiring event will happen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14...
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
NBC12

Kamras to miss remaining graduations after testing positive for COVID

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not attending the remaining graduations. Several schools have graduations on June 14 and 15. Click/tap here for the full list. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox...
NBC12

Richmond youth violence prevention grants announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Richmond grassroots organizations are splitting a big pot of money to find ways to keep area youth away from violence this summer. More than 35 groups are on the receiving end of a total of $425,000 in grant money. Those groups are creating positive youth programs and services this summer, targeting those between 12 and 19.
NBC12

Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU to create athletic village

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC recently sold its former central office and warehouse facilities to Virginia Commonwealth University. The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million. The deal closed on Friday, June 10, according to Virginia ABC. Now, on top of other properties already purchased, VCU has...
southhillenterprise.com

New Business Spotlight: Backyard Brews & Bites

Just two weeks after opening its doors, Backyard Brews & Bites has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike. Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia registrar’s office moving to new location

The Emporia Registrar’s Office is relocating from the city’s municipal building to the USDA building at 425 South Main St. The move is part of a plan to create space for an information technology specialist should the city choose to fill the position. The discussion was brought to...
