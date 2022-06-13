ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Yellowstone National Park closes due to floods; Glacier Park doing OK so far

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed all of its entrances Monday due to flooding and mudslides in the park.

Closer to home, Glacier National Park hasn’t seen any major flooding, though some areas have closed and the popular Avalanche Lake Trail is closed due to high water, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said.

In addition, the Inside North Fork Road is closed between Logging and Camas Creek due to flooding and the road to Kintla Lake is closed at the head of Big Prairie due to flooding.

The Quarter Circle Bridge Road is also closed due to flooding. On the east side, the trail from St. Mary Visitor Center to the campground is closed by flooding and the Loop A in the St. Mary campground is closed because of high water.

There is a flood warning up for the mainstem Flathead River, though the National Weather Service is predicting it will remain relatively minor. The mainstem river reached 14.5 feet Monday, which means that some farmers' fields adjacent to the river could see flooding.

At 16 feet and above, some homes close to the river could see flooding from Columbia Falls to Kalispell. At 16.1 feet an RV Park and campground in Evergreen could see flooding. The historic flood of 1964 saw the river crest at 19.5 feet.

Glacier Park and the Flathead Valley has seen heavy rain since Friday, though Sunday was a bit drier than expected.

West Glacier since Friday has seen about 3 inches of rain on an above-normal snowpack which built up after an unusually cold spring. The Flathead River Basin snowpack is currently 181% of average, however the numbers are a bit skewed — the low elevation snow sites are snow-free, but the high elevation sites are still well above average.

Flattop Mountain in Glacier Park, for example, is 155% above average and Noisy Basin, in the Swan Range, is 159% of average.

More rain is expected tonight, though snow in higher elevations, with upwards of 17 inches in the high terrain of Glacier, the National Weather Service said. Passes like Marias Pass will see slushy snow and a few inches.

In Yellowstone, pictures of massive mudslides and washed out roads are coming out the park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: About 1,000 yards of rock broke off the mountainside about four miles east of West Glacier, blocking Highway 2.

70 years ago June 6, 1952 Gertie, a blonde black bear that frequented the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park for several years hadn’t been seen this spring and park rangers wondered if she died. She was about 9 years old at least. The Hungry Horse Dam would soon start generating power with the installation of the first generator rotor, set to begin at the end of the week. 60 years ago June 8, 1962 About 1,000 yards of rock broke off the mountainside about four miles east of West Glacier, blocking Highway 2. The Sun Road was used an alternative route as Logan Pass...
Hungry Horse News

Bad Rock Canyon partially flooded

Locals roads are seeing flooding, though rivers have not risen above minor flood stage so far as rains continue in the Flathead Valley. In the Columbia Falls and Canyon area U.S. Highway 2 through the Bad Rock Canyon is partially flooded, with about two feet of water in the eastbound lane as of 7:30 p.m. The water isn’t from the Flathead River — it’s running off Columbia Mountain. The Montana Department of Transportation has reduced speeds to 35 mph. The Blankenship Road is also seeing flooding as water runs off nearby streams. Glacier National Park is quite cold — it was 36 degrees at the Going-to-the-Sun Road about 5 p.m. Snow was falling roughly 500 feet above the road, though it was raining on the road surface. The Flathead River is projected to rise to 16.37 feet by next week, as much warmer weather and thunderstorms are predicted by week’s end.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

More rain expected in coming days; but Weather Service cautiously optimistic that we won't see major flooding

More rain is expected in the coming days, but the National Weather Service is cautiously optimistic it won’t cause any significant flooding in the Flathead Valley. The Flathead River was at 14.16 feet Thursday afternoon, which is in the minor flood stage. It’s projected to rise to 15.23 feet by Tuesday, which is still minor flood stage. The next round of rain is expected with thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Those shouldn’t result in significant flooding unless there’s a “train” of storms, where one storm comes after another. That’s not expected to happen, National Weather Service meteorologist Luke Robinson said Thursday. However, small...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Lifestyle
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Evergreen, MT
City
West Glacier, MT
Hungry Horse News

FWP seeks comment on Bad Rock hunting alternatives

Hungry Horse News Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking input on the scope of hunting opportunities allowed at the new Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. In late 2021, FWP acquired the 772-acre property along the Flathead River. As a WMA that safeguards big game winter range, the site is closed in wintertime and open May 15-Nov. 30. The property is open to hunting, but FWP is asking for input on a variety of options. FWP’s proposed alternative would manage opportunity with a preference toward youth hunters. Access would be granted through a random lottery drawing for a single...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Glacier's Park's High Country could see another foot of snow by early next week; but plenty of rain before that

Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park will see a double-whammy of precipitation into early next week and by the time it’s all said and done, the high country of the park could see another foot of snow. The storm will start out as rain Friday into Sunday and it will be heavy at times. Snow levels Friday through Sunday however will be high — above 9,000 feet, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lukinbill. Through the time period, the area could see 0.75 inch to 1.5 inches of rain. Mainstem rivers will be running high, but aren’t expected to reach flood stage, though...
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: Take me to the otter side

So the other day I went for a walk in Glacier and it was raining pretty steadily. The short trail we hit on the days when we don’t have enough time to hit the longer trails was flooded, which didn’t surprise me. One day it had a few inches of water over it, then a few more and then after the heavy rains we had, a few feet. Nothing out of the ordinary, mind you, but it is a bit jarring to see Apgar Creek 10 feet wide and five feet deep and brown as chocolate milk, considering the poor stream...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community Events: car show on tap; concert series starts Friday

Car show The Knights of Columbus will hold a car show and swap meet at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Columbia Falls June 25. The car show starts at 11 a.m. with the swap going from 8 to 6. Admission is free to the public. To reserve a spot call Dan at 406-890-3677 or Martin at 406-249-7991. Show rigs are $10. Swap space is $25. Sale vehicles $10 to $20 and vendors welcome at 5% commission. Fishing Day The Columbia Falls Rotary Club will host a Family Fishing Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 with poles and bait provided by Montana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Glacier National Park#Heavy Rain#River Basin#Flathead River#Logging#Big Prairie#St Mary Visitor Center#The Loop A
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls teen dies in apparent fall from Glacier Park's Mount Brown

A Columbia Falls teen died on Mount Brown in a climbing accident June 7 in Glacier National Park. At approximately 3 p.m. park dispatch received a missing person notification from a concerned friend who lost contact with his climbing partner, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols. The two men planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together and became separated. The climbing partner called 911. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground crews searched the nearby area, and Two Bear Air performed an air search. Around 7 p.m. the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

We have a fire engine

The weather remains unsettled and the river has gone from green to muddy and back to green, but folks are still pushing for summer to really arrive. In the last few weeks I have counted a high of 76 vehicles headed up the North Fork and a low of 41 and with two other trips the count was in the 50s. Only a few years ago the average count was thirty no matter what day of the week I was on the road. Some of the traffic, no doubt, is due to the fact that the Northern Lights, Polebridge Merc and...
Hungry Horse News

Sun Road plows at Triple Arches

Hikers and bikers this weekend can go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side. Because of avalanche danger, Glacier has yet to allow any hiker-biker access beyond the Loop this season. The road is open to Avalanche Creek on the west side and Rising Sun on the east side. On the west side, folks are reminded they need a reservation to access the road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also need a reservation to access the North Fork (Polebridge) Entrance to the Park from 6 a.m....
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Rotary hosting fishing day

The Columbia Falls Rotary Club will host a Family Fishing Day at River’s Edge Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 with poles and bait provided by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for kids who don’t have their own. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club, the City of Columbia Falls, and the FWP. Working together the groups are planning to build fishing platforms and eventually a pier from which children of all ages will have safe and secure access to the pond. The idea of the event is to showcase the pond and to begin fundraising efforts for the pier and platforms. The pond, which is stocked with westslope cutthroat trout each year by FWP, currently has no wheelchair or access for people with disabilities, though the city has built accessible trails through the park and close to the pond. The pond has proven popular with local youth and adults alike, though adults who catch fish there are required to throw them back. Bald eagles and osprey can often be seen fishing the pond for trout as well. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available from the Columbia Falls Rotary Club.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NWS
Hungry Horse News

Former Columbia Falls City Manager Bill Shaw dies

Bill Shaw, a longtime Columbia Falls city manager, died June 6 at his rural Columbia Falls home. He was 72. Shaw was city manager from Nov. 5, 2001 to May 27, 2011 and oversaw both a housing boom and its eventual bust during his tenure as manager. During his 10 years as manager he steered the city through the planning process for a multiple subdivisions that added hundreds of homes to the city. He also saw expansion of city services as well. He was known for his dry sense of humor and no-nonsense approach to city management. Prior to Columbia Falls, he was the public...
Hungry Horse News

Winslow Curt Nichols

The Columbia Falls community has lost a bright star. Winslow Curt Nichols, 19, died on June 7, living the life he loved while climbing Mount Brown in Glacier National Park. He was a 2021 graduate of Columbia Falls High School and a 2022 graduate of the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, New York. He was a confirmed member of the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church. In high school, Winslow was a competitive varsity soccer player for the Wildcats, played tenor saxophone in high bands and the Columbians Jazz Band, was a member of Model UN, and...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Reminder: Sun Road work starts this week

Hungry Horse News This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. That also mean motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community Events: Garage sale helps senior center

Bible School First Baptist Church of Columbia Falls will be holding their annual Vacation Bible School June 13-17 from 9 a.m. until noon.  All children 5 years old through sixth grade are welcome to attend.  Please arrive a few minutes early on Monday for registration. If you have questions, please contact the church at 892-3729 or visit us at firstbaptistcfallls.org Garage sale The North Valley Senior Center is having a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24-25 at the center on Nucleus Avenue. It is also taking items prior to the sale. All sales benefit the center and donations are tax deductible.
Hungry Horse News

Seventh grader pens book on Montana

Did you know that Montana has 522 different species of moss, or that Montana has 442 species of birds and the most common is the American robin? Those are just a couple of the cool facts about the state in a book done by Columbia Falls seventh grader Jace Rel. Rel recently published a book called “The Last Best Place” for his advanced studies project. Rel also took all the photos for the book except for two. There is only one copy of the book. He gave it to the Cup O’ Soul ice cream and coffee shop on Nucleus Avenue. Co-owner Jessie Schrade said Rel showed up with the book for her new shop when she was having a particularly bad day and it warmed her heart. Rel said it took about six months to research and put the book together. He was originally going to do a photo website for his advanced studies project, but he figured a book would be more enjoyable. He said he plans on printing one more copy soon for his grandmother’s assisted living home.
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Woman skips out on bar tab

June 6 Police responded to a 9-year-old female throwing a fierce temper tantrum on Third Street, report of the child causing bodily harm. Report of a tenant receiving an offensive letter of eviction from landlord, tenant felt in danger, but no physical threats were made. June 7 A suspicious male was seen riding a mountain bike around a store on 9th Street, he refused to talk to employees when confronted. After renting e bikes in Coram, a family was followed by a lady in a white Toyoya Tacoma; when returning home the female demanded they return the bikes immediately, but it was...
Hungry Horse News

Griz grabs moose in front of Many Glacier Hotel

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A calf moose was on the menu for a hungry grizzly bear In Many Glacier right in front of people at the Many Glacier Hotel, but the mamma moose chased the bear away from a second calf. According to a video posted on social media by Josh Camareno on May 28, the grizzly stalks the moose and her two calves which were bedded down along Swiftcurrent Lake on the edge of the road in front of the hotel. The grizzly pounced on one calf and killed it and dragged it off. The grizzly returned a couple of hours later...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Trendy or trashy?

This is to address the rampant weeds in my neighborhood. I called the police department and was rather snottily told that they are “incredibly” short staffed and since public safety comes first, weeds are a very low priority. I get the short staffed, I really do, but isn’t there any other department in the city that could handle this? I have three neighbors with weeds knee high in their yards. I spray and spray, but weed spray is expensive. Columbia Falls is touted as trendy, but in my neck of the city, trashy is a more accurate description. It is frustrating, not only to myself, but others in our area also making complaints with NOTHING being done. Some of us take pride in ownership, while others do not. I sincerely wish that another department would follow up on these complaints as the police department obviously doesn’t have the staff or time to do so. Patti Neal Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
145
Followers
225
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy