Texas State

Top 5 Texas Towns With the Weirdest Names

By Kevin Chase
 3 days ago
Kermit and Notrees are not listed in the top 5 Texas towns with the weirdest names, but they are included as honorable mentions. The list was compiled by Culture Trip and even having lived in Texas all my life, I have not heard of a few towns on the...

Mix 97.9 FM

See The Most Expensive Place To Live In Texas

Gas prices are thru the roof, groceries are more expensive than they have been in years, and the cost of everything is going up. Rent was already expensive here in West Texas-especially in Midland and Odessa. And the real estate market is on the upswing with oil back and in high demand. Even with all that being said-this zip code in Texas is STILL the most expensive one to live in.
MIDLAND, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Gun Barrel City, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Kermit, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
City
Paris, TX
KSAT 12

Texas pastor is elected president of Southern Baptist Convention

ANAHEIM, California — As Bart Barber, a tall Texas pastor in a suit and tie, walked outside the convention hall in Anaheim, Southern Baptists stopped to congratulate their new president. They shook his hand, patted his back and took pictures. When Barber put his name in the ring for Southern Baptist Convention president, there was similar enthusiasm from friends who texted asking if he was excited to go for the position.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

See The Most Dangerous Place To Use the Restroom In West Texas!

You wouldn't think that using the restroom ANYWHERE would be "dangerous", whether you're in West Texas or not. I mean, it's the restroom. You're in, you're out. What could possibly be DANGEROUS? Many public places and establishments have requirements like 'You Must Be A Customer' to use the restroom (spend some money in the store or restaurant), while others simply have signs posted that say NO PUBLIC RESTROOMS. But what about when you work at a job where you're outdoors all day? Out in the oil field or roadside construction? Unless you hoping a vehicle and stop at a gas station or truck stop nearby-you're out of luck. So what do you do?
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Juneteenth celebration continues to expand with car show, big names

Waco’s Juneteenth celebrations this weekend continue to grow with a Saturday morning parade expected to surpass last year’s, a new Car Show Off event and a larger Family Fun Day crowd thanks to free admission and major ’90s rhythm-and-blues trio Tony Toni Tone. For organizers, bigger crowds...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas melons exceptionally sweet, down in yields

TEXAS, USA — Recently harvested watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew presented high levels of sweetness and sugar content amid lower yields, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services reported. Cantaloupe producers said a surplus of moisture and absence of rainfall are causes of the increased sweetness, which is measured through a value...
WESLACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

No sale: Valley Mills council doesn't accept offer for airport

The Valley Mills City Council this week blocked the mayor’s effort to sell the 496-acre municipal airport southeast of town. Mayor Josh Thayer wants to sell about 500 acres of undeveloped land, designated as a historic airport, about three miles southeast of the town along Patton Road. Because of deed restrictions and an interlocal agreement with the city of Waco saying jurisdiction reverts to Waco in the event Valley Mills sells the land, the mayor pro tem and council voted Monday to take no action on an offer of $2.5 million for the land.
VALLEY MILLS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Costco opening new store just 95 miles from Waco

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its southern College Station location along State Highway 6 and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be...
WACO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

