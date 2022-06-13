ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 5 Texas Towns With the Weirdest Names

By Kevin Chase
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kermit and Notrees are not listed in the top 5 Texas towns with the weirdest names, but they are included as honorable mentions. The list was compiled by Culture Trip and even having lived in Texas all my life, I have not heard of a few towns on the...

San Angelo LIVE!

Caterpillar Announces Big Move to Texas

AUSTIN – Caterpillar Inc. announced it is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Irving, Texas recently. Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

See The Most Expensive Place To Live In Texas

Gas prices are thru the roof, groceries are more expensive than they have been in years, and the cost of everything is going up. Rent was already expensive here in West Texas-especially in Midland and Odessa. And the real estate market is on the upswing with oil back and in high demand. Even with all that being said-this zip code in Texas is STILL the most expensive one to live in.
Texas Monthly

Burning Questions With Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Grant Pinkerton was introduced to competition barbecue at a young age, and the rest was history. He opened up Pinkerton’s Barbecue back in 2016—at only 27—and quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive Houston barbecue scene. After only a year in business—when he also landed a spot on Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 list—Pinkerton made history as the first pitmaster to be recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Pinkerton made the Top 50 again in 2021, but this time with his San Antonio location. If the past is any indication, there is much more in store for this Texas pitmaster.
dmagazine.com

Our Dining Critic Visited All Five of Texas’ James Beard Award Nominees. Here’s How He Voted.

Yesterday, the James Beard Awards announced the first-ever winner of Best Chef, Texas: Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo in Austin. First, let’s say congratulations to de la Vega and her team and get excited for many more years of Texas winners. (Dallas also had its first champion in nine years, in a media category: Texas Monthly’s José Ralat won best column for his Tex-Mexplainer.)
NBC News

Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
KSAT 12

Texas pastor is elected president of Southern Baptist Convention

ANAHEIM, California — As Bart Barber, a tall Texas pastor in a suit and tie, walked outside the convention hall in Anaheim, Southern Baptists stopped to congratulate their new president. They shook his hand, patted his back and took pictures. When Barber put his name in the ring for Southern Baptist Convention president, there was similar enthusiasm from friends who texted asking if he was excited to go for the position.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
B93

Texas Ranks In The Top 5 Of Beer Drinkers In America

Would you believe me if I told you that Americans are reported to drink in excess of 6.3 billion gallons of beer? That is a lot of brew. But where is it all going? I went on the search to find out what state puts away the most beer and found out that it varies quite a bit by state.
