Campaign organizations affiliated with both major political parties are focusing on Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat like never before. U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, this week was selected for the Frontline program, operated by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), to help get Mrvan the financial and other resources he needs to win a second two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO