Autopsy: Teen died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

Warning: Graphic imagesThe death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation.Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO