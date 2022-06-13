Autopsy: Teen died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

The 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction, according to an autopsy report obtained by CNN. The autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner concluded that Tyre Sampson,...
Florida Coroner reveals Sampson cause of deathSCDN photo archives-family Facebook Page. A Florida coroner has revealed the cause of death for a 14-year-old who died on an amusement park ride back in April.
A 70-year-old British man has been accused of raping his 34-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested Saturday after his daughter went to cops two days before to say she was attacked in the town of Malia.
CHILLING new details have emerged following the deaths of nine people at same the rural Missouri hospital after police arrested a former worker. Jennifer Anne Hall now faces first-degree murder charges in one of the deaths at Hedrick Medical Center — that of 75-year-old Fern Franco. Hall was a...
Warning: Graphic imagesThe death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation.Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms...
The sprawling search for a three-year-old boy who went missing from his babysitter's house Tuesday has ended in tragedy - with officers calling it off nearly 30 hours later after discovering the child's dead body in a pond near the sitter's home. The child, who police have only identified as...
Maine police said Tuesday they've made an arrest stemming from a 37-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in the far northern part of the state. The baby's body was discovered in Frenchville in December 1985, after a Siberian Husky carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog's owner.
A Florida woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly man, who she told police that she killed and then buried in a backyard. Clio Marcia Trice was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, after she told neighbors that she had killed an 81-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — according to the Miami Herald.
A Florida woman has been charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old boy found a gun in his parents' home and accidentally shot his father to death, authorities said, according to The New York Times. Marie Ayala, 28, was charged Monday with manslaughter, culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by...
A Missouri man killed his adult son and daughter and was now undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital because of a suicide attempt this week, according to police. William Trenchard, 69, allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Jennifer Trenchard and 33-year-old David Trenchard on Thursday before attempting to kill himself.
An Arizona prisoner's bid to delay his execution was denied by a federal judge, according to the ruling posted Sunday. Frank Atwood was convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl and was sentenced to death. Vicki Lynn Hoskinson was riding her bike to mail a birthday card to...
A former Colorado jail guard accused of being part of an elaborate murder-for-hire plot has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping the victim. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge on Thursday in Vermont’s federal court, the Denver Post reports. He was arrested and charged in April in connection with the Jan. 6, 2018 murder of Gregory Davis, 49, of Vermont. The Denver Post notes that Banks was a part-time jail guard with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the murder.
A man who shot and killed two women and then himself in an Ames church parking lot Thursday night had been arrested for harassment allegations involving one of the victims earlier this week, Story County's sheriff said.Driving the news: Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the shooter during a press conference Friday as 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone. Fitzgerald said Whitlatch drove to Cornerstone Church and fatally shot Iowa State University students and friends Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, around 7pm Thursday.The big picture: The shooting occurred minutes after President Joe Biden delivered a special primetime address about...
