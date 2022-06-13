Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns will welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin for a highly anticipated matchup in Week 2

Headlining the 2022 season will be the highly anticipated matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide on September 10th.

Steve Sarkisian, who once coached under Alabama legend Nick Saban, will be on the opposite sideline with an opportunity to shock the world.

The Crimson Tide had quite a successful season last year, securing another SEC championship and a national title appearance (loss to Georgia). Alabama will have its 2021 Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young returning along with elite pass rusher Will Anderson.

Once again, Alabama is currently the odds-on favorite to win the national championship in 2022.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2010 Citi BCS National Championship Game, where Alabama ended up winning 37-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 178-25 in 15 seasons as the Tide head Coach

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 7

The Crimson Tide offense was as explosive as ever, averaging 39.87 points per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Bryce Young

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (Y) Jojo Earle

TE Cameron Latu

LT Tyler Steen

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin

RG Emil Ekiyor

RT JC Latham

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Alabama returns 10 starters from a defense that will continue to dominate college football.

Projected starters on Defense:

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB - Khyree Jackson

S - Brian Branch

S - DeMarcco Hellams

S - Jordan Battle

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o)

OLB - Will Anderson

OLB - Dallas Turner

DL - Byron Young

DL - DJ Dale

DL- Justin Eboigbe

