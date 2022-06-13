ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Preet Bharara Returns To Biglaw

By Staci Zaretsky
 2 days ago

WilmerHale resonated for me not just for its reputation for legal excellence and integrity, track record of success, and dedication to diversity, but equally for its respect for public service, support for meaningful pro bono work, and commitment to the...

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
What Great Lawyers Write Down When Depositions End

On the one hand, you could think: I took (or defended) a deposition. It’s over. I have to know the details of the case; the client is largely irrelevant. Why bother reporting anything to the client? So I won’t. That’s the wrong way to think. Instead: I...
Supreme Court Is Distinctly To The Right Of Most Americans

If you’re a watcher of the Supreme Court, this isn’t surprising information. Hell, even if you’re only paying a little bit of attention to the Court’s wildly unpopular anticipated dismantling of abortion rights, this shouldn’t be a shock. But here it is, in case you need hard data when fighting with your MAGA uncle: according to a new survey published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, the Court’s jurisprudence is now *much more* conservative than most Americans. So that means the only non-democratically elected branch of government — without term limits — is out of step with the policy preference of the public and without serious reforms to that branch of government we just have to… wait it out? Cool, cool.
Lawyer's January 6 Testimony A Bit At Odds With Lawyer's January 6 Behavior

So far, the January 6 Committee hearings are playing out like a sorting hat episode with high-profile Trumpland lawyers either sticking to their election lie guns or desperately clamoring to get on the record as never believing that Trump won the election and always sober-minded about Trump’s unfounded voter fraud claims. Bill Barr’s video testimony is a master class in whitewashing as the former AG comically overplays the role of foul-mouthed straight-shooter as he flings his boss and everyone around him as wild-eyed maniacs that only Barr had the integrity to resist… by resigning and running away.
Rudy Giuliani's Lawyer Swears His Client Isn't A Drunk

Mayor Giuliani denies the allegation. Talk to other people that were there that night and they will corroborate the Mayor. You might be interested to know that the Select Committee staff counsel never inquired about this subject. I wonder why? They never asked whether he had a single drink. No discussion whatsoever.
Judge To John Eastman: Did I Stutter?

John Eastman swings for the fences. Whether he’s plotting an electoral coup, or trying to hide evidence of it from the January 6 Select Committee, Donald Trump’s erstwhile attorney is all in. And so it is perhaps unsurprising that, Eastman refused to simply accept US District Judge David...
The Office Exodus: Why Lawyers Are Trading Higher Salaries To Work From Home

Last summer, I wrote about the future of work in the legal profession following COVID-19. At the time, the Great Resignation was moving forward at full speed, and many lawyers were posting about undertaking new roles, making new leaps, and chartering new career paths. While the legal profession is seemingly...
Preet Bharara
Pushing Back On Progress

A few weeks ago, I was asked if I would be interested in doing a book review on a new IP-related release called “Against Progress: Intellectual Property and Fundamental Values in the Internet Age,” published by Stanford University Press. The author, Jessica Silbey, is a law professor at Boston University, as well as the holder of a Ph.D. in comparative literature from Michigan. As her bio notes, her newest work “argues that intellectual property law is becoming a central framework through which to discuss essential sociopolitical issues, extending ancient debates over our most cherished constitutional values, refiguring the substance of ‘progress’ in terms that demonstrate the urgency of art and science to social justice today.” As I am drawn to anything IP-related, I eagerly agreed to read the book and offer a review. In my view, the work makes a significant contribution to our understanding of how IP laws interplay with technological development over time — while also making clear that the winners and losers of that progress may not be so obvious to the average person.
The 2022 Outside Counsel Rankings: Top Law Firms By Industry

Earlier this month, in partnership with our friends at Lake Whillans, we released our Outside Counsel rankings, an annual look at the Biglaw firms most trusted by corporate legal departments. Today, we focus on the firms rated highest by in-house counsel based on the industries in which they practice. Drawing...
Yup, The Number Of Lawyers In The Country Is Only Going Up

Gibbons Institute of Law, Science & Technology, and Institute for Privacy Protection – Seton Hall. Hint: The current lawyer population is over a million attorneys. Indeed, the last time the U.S. lawyer population was under a million was 1998. PLI makes compliance easy so you can get back to...
Biglaw's Making Strides Towards Diversity

According to ALM’s 2022 Diversity Scorecard, what was the percentage of minority attorneys in the industry last year, which reflects a notable increase over last year’s data?. Join us on June 30th to uncover how Law firms and corporate legal departments alike can manage their document workflows effectively...
Tory Burch wants to see more business leaders speak up about social issues: 'I tend not to be able to be silent on issues around humanity'

Some business leaders shy away from voicing strong opinions on current events or speaking up against injustice, a choice often stemming from a fear of alienating employees and customers who might disagree. But executives have a unique power and platform to spread awareness about different issues and can influence how...
Morning Docket: 06.15.22

* After the Alito leak, NJ is marketing itself as the new Delaware. [NPR]. * A SCOTUS decision could be the difference between 20k more guns in New York. [CBS News]. * As much of a win Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation was, there’s more work to be done. [Bloomberg Law]
Wednesday, June 15, 2022

“Ginni Thomas corresponded with John Eastman, sources in Jan. 6 House investigation say”: Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, and Emma Brown of The Washington Post have this report. “Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should face discipline after ‘misogynistic’ comments, judge orders”: Molly Beck of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has...
Official January 6 Hearing Drinking Game

Listening to a methodical breakdown of the post-election assault on the basic rule of law can drive anyone to drink. While 1 in the afternoon may be a tad on the early side, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere (specifically Reykjavik… if you need to be formal about it) so if you find yourself craving a beer (or more) while watching the formal autopsy of the Trump Putsch, we’ve got you covered.
A Devil, An Angel, And A Women In The Law Panel

My cartoon angel floated above one shoulder; my devil clawed at the other. One whispered, “The audience wants to hear about careers, women, and the legal profession. Keep to the script. You have been fighting for a stage, don’t mess this up.”. The other groaned, “You see a...
Why you shouldn't be afraid of critical race theory — Podcast

Critical race theory has a lot of people upset. In the United States some parents are calling for schools to ban critical race. They claim it distorts reality and invokes shame for white students. This is not a new battle in the U.S. or Canada (remember when Prime Minister Harper said “this is not a time to commit sociology?” or when President Trump chastised President Obama for embracing Derrick Bell?). But it has picked up steam recently. Since January 2021, 42 states have introduced bills or taken other steps to restrict how teachers can discuss racism in the classroom and...
