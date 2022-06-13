Preet Bharara Returns To Biglaw

A few weeks ago, I was asked if I would be interested in doing a book review on a new IP-related release called “Against Progress: Intellectual Property and Fundamental Values in the Internet Age,” published by Stanford University Press. The author, Jessica Silbey, is a law professor at Boston University, as well as the holder of a Ph.D. in comparative literature from Michigan. As her bio notes, her newest work “argues that intellectual property law is becoming a central framework through which to discuss essential sociopolitical issues, extending ancient debates over our most cherished constitutional values, refiguring the substance of ‘progress’ in terms that demonstrate the urgency of art and science to social justice today.” As I am drawn to anything IP-related, I eagerly agreed to read the book and offer a review. In my view, the work makes a significant contribution to our understanding of how IP laws interplay with technological development over time — while also making clear that the winners and losers of that progress may not be so obvious to the average person.

