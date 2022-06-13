ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Concha: The January 6th Public Hearings Are Meant To District You From All The Failures Of The Democratic Party

Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Joe Concha joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to give some of his takeaways from the first two public hearings held by the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. “It’s the impeachment all over again. Remember, Trump was impeached...

MefromNC2
2d ago

Nope, it’s articles like this that are meant to distract from the 1/6 committee. Lie, deflect, accuse and lie some more, the reputinklan way

motor1
2d ago

can anyone point me to the evidence president Trump caused or encouraged the protesters to go and break into the capitol.. please.. if tou can I will agree with all of you demorats.. I know you all want Trump to be banned from running again. but besides that.. show me where you can hear Trump telling the protesters to go and attack the capitol.. to angerly protest. don't give me he sorta said it.. said it in a way that he really wanted it to happen. present your evidence.. the fbi..doj.. they could not do that.. other wise they would have charged him..

DR for me
3d ago

Can’t handle the truth coming out. Actual evidence and testimony from trumps own staff, family, cabinet members, DOJ, and other republicans to bring out the truth. Trump knew he lost but still lies. Fox fired Stirehalt because he called Biden in Arizona. He was right. Fox has to start letting the truth in little by little do they don’t lose their followers. But the truth is coming out and will not be ignored.

