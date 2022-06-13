Police investigate incident at hotel in Hanover Twp.

Three 13-year-olds are charged in a February vandalism spree that caused nearly $30,000 in damage to houses and vehicles across Forks Township, police report. Over the weekend of Feb. 19-21, township police responded to 24 criminal mischief reports, a news release issued Wednesday says. During the early morning hours, the teenagers threw river rocks and landscaping stones and damaged 15 vehicle windows and nine house windows, as well as garage doors and shutters, police said. The current loss estimate is $29,119.92, police said.

