ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Police investigate incident at hotel in Hanover Twp.

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an incident at a...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs woman killed in Richland Twp. crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner's office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Richland Township in May. Isabelle A. Dubois, 56, died in the May 20 crash that happened about one mile south of Tollgate Road on Route 309. Dubois was from Northampton County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in string of convenience store robberies in Berks

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Brecknock Township. Police say Hezekiah Gingerich robbed a Turkey Hill Markets store at gunpoint. He had robbed the same store in May, along with stores in Robeson Township, Lebanon County, and Lancaster County, according to township police.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
sauconsource.com

Teens Escaped I-78 Rollover Wreck With Minor or No Injuries: PSP

Two teenagers were fortunate to escape a rollover accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, with either minor injuries or no injuries at all, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast. According to police, the wreck happened near mile marker 68.5 at approximately...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man wanted in deadly shooting of 22-year-old found in crashed car

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old on murder charges. Tyshaun Harvey, of Pottstown, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown on May 29, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday. Authorities say Harvey...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Red Roof Inn
LehighValleyLive.com

13-year-olds charged in Forks Township $29K vandalism spree, police say

Three 13-year-olds are charged in a February vandalism spree that caused nearly $30,000 in damage to houses and vehicles across Forks Township, police report. Over the weekend of Feb. 19-21, township police responded to 24 criminal mischief reports, a news release issued Wednesday says. During the early morning hours, the teenagers threw river rocks and landscaping stones and damaged 15 vehicle windows and nine house windows, as well as garage doors and shutters, police said. The current loss estimate is $29,119.92, police said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

13-year-olds used parent's SUV to drive around Forks Township throwing rocks at cars, houses, police say

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police say three young teenagers are responsible for driving around a Northampton County township and throwing river rocks at houses and vehicles. The three 13-year-olds, who were not identified because of their age, were charged Wednesday with 15 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and 9 summary offenses in the spree around Forks Township in February, police said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2nd man dies after dump truck crash in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A second person has now died after a crash involving a dump truck in Bethlehem last week. Bobby Johnson, 66, died at the hospital Wednesday night of injuries sustained in the crash last Thursday afternoon, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Johnson, of Hellertown, was driving the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

4 charged after drug raid at Delaware Water Gap hotel

DELAWARE WATER GAP., Pa. - Four people were arrested after detectives found heroin, meth and crack cocaine in their hotel rooms in the Poconos. The four facing charges are Amanda Petrizzo, 37, of Cresco; Bobby Young, 39, of Kunkletown; Robert Benjamin, 44, of Henryville; and Shannon Wheaton, 45, of Delaware Water Gap.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Police send warning about DUI, underage drinking

Reading, Pa. - Police in Berks County are sending a message to students and parents as the school year comes to an end. The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program will be conducting DUI enforcement during the upcoming weekends. The enforcement will include sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and COPS...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Francis Templin, 67, of Berks County, charged in Peddler’s Village thefts

A senior citizen has been charged with several retail thefts at Peddler’s Village shopping complex in Lahaska, according to police. Francis Templin, 67, of Berks County, was arrested June 4 when Buckingham Township Police charged him with felony retail theft. Templin’s car was also seized and searched. Officials said they are identifying merchandise found in the vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pocono police investigate trailer theft at Chick-fil-A

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Chick-fil-A in the Poconos are pleading for the public’s help in finding the trailer that was stolen over the weekend. The trailer was stolen from the chick-fil-a in Bartonsville around midnight Sunday. The owner says there was up to $20,000 worth of supplies inside and that she […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized, Pair Charged Following Fight At Warren County QuickChek: Police

One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy