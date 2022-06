Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United in the hope of signing Dean Henderson on loan.The newly-promoted Premier League club hope to bring Henderson to the City Ground on a temporary basis, with a view to making the move permanent.Though sources say there is still "a way to go" in negotiations, Henderson is eager to secure regular top flight, first-team football away from Old Trafford this summer.Forest are in the market for a goalkeeper due to play-off hero Brice Samba's reluctance to sign a new contract.Henderson made only three appearances for United last season despite heading into the 2021-22...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO