Washington State

Key takeaways from second day of Jan. 6 committee hearings

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major...

VikingForLife
3d ago

Trump "became detached from reality after election loss"... Really? How could they tell this from his usual behavior?🤪🙄 I'm dead serious.

Mable Green
3d ago

The only take aways this far is Trump used his supporters for political and financial gains. The main take away should be him in an orange jumpsuit and heading to prison.

Guest - 53
3d ago

Trump knew he lost 2020 election back in April 2020 by using word Fraud if he lose repeated again in August and September by word Fraud if loses.

Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

