ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

State Patrol – Moose Flew Through Car Windshield Near Duluth

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The State Patrol says two young children were among the four people in a car that collided with a moose on a highway near Duluth...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

NORTHLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: 2 people dead from apparent overdose, investigation underway

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are investigating after two people died of an apparent overdose in the Riverside neighborhood. Police responded to an area on Industrial Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Someone had called 911 to report two people who they believed may be dead. When officers arrived, they determined...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing. The call to police came in just after noon. Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside. Out of respect...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DA: No charges against Superior Police officer who ran over man in road

SUPERIOR, WI -- Charges will not be filed against a Superior Police officer who ran over a man lying in the road. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf announced that decision Tuesday. He spent months considering whether or not to charge officer Joshua Sislo, after the Wisconsin Department of Criminal...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Duluth, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
Duluth, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
B105

Lincoln Park Pub Looking For Dine-And-Dashers

Ope. This is definitely not Minnesota nice: a popular bar and restaurant in the Lincoln Park area is asking for the public to help them identify two people they say dined and dashed recently. Another Duluth favorite, The Other Place Bar & Grill, had a similar situation recently. In late...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Firefighter Found Guilty After Assaulting A Hiker

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth firefighter was formally charged after assaulting a 65-year old woman on the Traverse Trail back in 2020. In July of 2020, the victim was startled when she saw unleashed dogs. She told Conrad Sunde, 50, they needed to be leashed and took out her phone to record. That resulted in him assaulting her, leaving her with facial injuries.
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Gilbert man killed in motorcycle crash near Hibbing

(Hibbing MN-) A Gilbert man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an SUV east of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. 71-year-old Leroy Sausman was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on Highway 37 when the SUV started making a left turn pulled into the intersection and was hit by Sausman who died at St. Lukes Hospital in Hibbing. The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Tyler Cameron of Chisholm, and his 3 passengers were not hurt.
GILBERT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Windshield#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Ford
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet man sentenced to life in 2020 triple murder

CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a woman, her toddler, and an unborn baby. A judge sentenced Sheldon Thompson, 35, Wednesday, several weeks after he was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three...
CLOQUET, MN
kdal610.com

Two Arrested In Tri-Towers Drug Bust

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment in the Tri-Towers building at 201 North 3rd Avenue East in Duluth. While in the apartment, a 44 year old man was found flushing drugs down the toilet....
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Some Of The Most Underrated Beaches In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin

Everybody likes finding THEIR beach. For many, it's a part of Park Point, Brighton Beach, or just some rocks by the Lakewalk. Everyone's perfect beach is a little different, but there usually some common threads. A good beach gives you sun, maybe a nice place to lay and take in that sun, enough water you can take a dip, or just enjoy a view of the water along the shoreline.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Weird Experience On A Duluth Hiking Trail Leaves Me Befuddled

Duluth is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the country, and sometimes the experiences that will vary. There are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great view of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff Reservation, Superior

Moose Lake, MN- The local Kiwanis Club is hosting their annual Fly-In Drive-In Pancake Breakfast this weekend. If you would like to volunteer for the 7:30 a.m. to noon shift, contact Larry Peterson. The event is being held at the Moose Lake Airport and raises scholarship money for surrounding school districts and local youth programs. Tickets are available at the door. Airplane rides are also available.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person For Washburn County Storage Unit Burglaries

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The court has sentenced a 4th person, Sarah Kowarsch, for convictions stemming from a series of storage unit burglaries in Washburn County in 2020. A lengthy law enforcement investigation into a series of storage unit burglaries led to criminal charges for 5 people. At least 7 storage unit facilities in Washburn County were burglarized. Items reported stolen from the units included firearms, fishing equipment and supplies, hunting equipment and supplies, power tools, propane tanks, chainsaw, welders, generators, golf clubs, ice shack, ice auger, ladders, vehicle titles, birth certificates, photo albums, china, jewelry, and other collectibles.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Severe weather possible for some Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: Wednesday starts cloudy with a better shot of showers and thunderstorms through the first part of our day. As we head towards this afternoon, most look to clear showers and storms out for a bit, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. This evening a second round of showers and storms arrives for Northwest Wisconsin as well as the U.P. It looks like some of these storms could be strong to severe in nature with the potential for strong winds and damaging hail; however, a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today are cooler, only climbing into the low and mid-70s.
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy