John B. Wood, 74, of Victoria died June 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Wood was retired after working as the De Soto fire chief and as a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. He enjoyed spending time with family and his dog, Oshie; classic cars, especially ‘57 Chevys; feeding and watching birds and other animals; being outdoors; and watching old westerns and the show “Cops.” Born March 16, 1948, in Paragould, Ark., he was the son of the late Savilla (Edger) and Hilrie Wood.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO