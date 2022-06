WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police have been investigating a case of large amounts of gasoline being stolen from the tanks of commercial vehicles. Keith Brian Lynch, 55, was arrested on May 30 for investigation of five counts of theft and four counts of criminal mischief. Formal charges had not been filed as of Thursday, but police said they are in the process of screening the case with prosecutors.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO