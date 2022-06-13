A Wisconsin target sets commitment date, down to just two schools

Wisconsin is still in the hunt for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders. The Los Angeles, Ca. native is set to decide between the Badgers and Cal later this week.

Earlier this afternoon, Sanders took to Twitter to announce he would be making his commitment on Sunday, June 19. Sanders took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 3, while visiting Cal this past weekend. The Badger target didn’t leave Madison without jumping around first:

Sanders has starred at Cathedral High School over the past few seasons, and will be headed into his senior year this fall. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman put together an impressive junior year highlight tape: http://www.hudl.com/v/2GLYM7