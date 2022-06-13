ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Wisconsin target sets commitment date, down to just two schools

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhVFL_0g9amasJ00

Wisconsin is still in the hunt for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders. The Los Angeles, Ca. native is set to decide between the Badgers and Cal later this week.

Earlier this afternoon, Sanders took to Twitter to announce he would be making his commitment on Sunday, June 19. Sanders took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 3, while visiting Cal this past weekend. The Badger target didn’t leave Madison without jumping around first:

Sanders has starred at Cathedral High School over the past few seasons, and will be headed into his senior year this fall. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman put together an impressive junior year highlight tape: http://www.hudl.com/v/2GLYM7

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy