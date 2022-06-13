Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO