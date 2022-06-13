ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County

By News-Press NOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out photos of damage from Saturday's severe weather in northwestern Clinton...

kshb.com

High heat, humidity lingers with thunderstorms possible in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The extreme heat & humidity isn't going anywhere anytime soon; A heat advisory returns from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Monitoring for the potential of strong to severe storms tonight, especially across northern Missouri. Highs approach 100° Monday and Tuesday next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Platte City struck by severe weather

The cleanup from storms that struck Platte County about a week ago is still under way, with Platte City residents stating power outages from the storm are just the latest in a series of outages plaguing the older portions of the city. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June...
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

King City Teen Hospitalized Following Wednesday Afternoon Accident

STANBERRY, MO – A King City teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Gentry County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 65-year old Gregory Dias of Stanberry was slowing to turn into a private drive from US 169, one half mile south of Stanberry. A 16-year old male driver from King City struck the rear of Dias’ vehicle.
KING CITY, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old charged in connection with threat that closed multiple schools, including in Blue Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a threat that was made Tuesday, which closed schools in Blue Springs and other parts Jackson County. According to the charging document provided by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Treshawn M. Hardridge has been charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat. It is a class D felony.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Jamesport man injured in crash on Interstate 35 in Clay County

A van driven by a Jamesport resident struck a guard rail on Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. A passenger, 33-year-old Menno Stutzman of Spickard, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. The van was driven by 41-year-old Levi Yoder of Jamesport who wasn’t hurt. The...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

King City teenager injured in crash on Highway 169

The Highway Patrol reports a King City teen sustained moderate injuries as the result of the car he drove striking a pickup truck near Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 15th. Emergency medical services took the 16-year-old boy to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the...
KING CITY, MO
kq2.com

Missing kayaker found safe in Buchanan County

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A missing kayaker has been located safe. The Andrew County Sheriff's Department sending out a news release that Malcolm Lockerby, 41, was found at the Burton Bridge Conservation near Faucett around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. The department says Lockerby became lost on the river and was able...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Lake Beach opens after 2 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Lake Beach opened for the first time in two years on Monday after being closed due to the pandemic and the lifeguard shortage. Now, the beach has enough lifeguards to be able to open safely, but it is still not at full staff.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

