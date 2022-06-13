State Patrol – Moose Flew Through Car Windshield Near Duluth
The State Patrol says two young children were among the four people in a car that collided with a moose on a highway near Duluth...power96radio.com
The State Patrol says two young children were among the four people in a car that collided with a moose on a highway near Duluth...power96radio.com
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0