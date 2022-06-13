Lightning fans celebrate conference title — in Paris

June 16, 2022 - It took sudden-death overtime, but the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche, playing on their home ice in Denver, jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. However, the Lightning struck back in the second, with Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scoring two goals in just 48 seconds to tie the game. Colorado controlled the third, but goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy helped Tampa Bay escape regulation and force overtime. Following a turnover by Bolts defenseman Victor Hedman, Colorado’s Andre Burakovsky played the hero by netting the game-winner for the Avalanche less than two minutes into sudden death. Game 2 is set for 8 p.m. Saturday night in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO