It's about time something happens to the Colgate Tower in Clarksville, Indiana. The 2-million-square-foot property that houses 54 buildings has been empty since 2008. The town of Clarksville wants to condemn the property by preserving and restoring it. But Clark's Landing, which owns the buildings, isn't budging. I say let the town of Clarksville fix it and bring new opportunities to the area.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO