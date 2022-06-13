ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Fans React to Anthony Davis' Alarming Statement

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLxT0_0g9aacUv00

Plenty of Lakers fans are a little upset after Anthony Davis admitted that he hasn't shot a basketball in a long, long time.

Over the weekend, Lakers forward Anthony Davis caused quite the stir. In an appearance on the Nuke Squad YouTube gaming channel, the Lakers superstar admitted that he hasn't shot a basketball since April 5th. After such a disappointing season where Davis missed more games than he played, fans were a little frustrated to learn that he hasn't been in the gym putting up shots.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Josh Eberley of Hoop Magazine pointed out that AD can do as he pleases, but it's just an overall bad look.

Some fans are banking on the Lakers reported hiring of Rasheed Wallace helping change Davis' practice habits.

Including, Kendrick Perkins.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics and Game 5 is on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for an arrest in May. He's also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Rasheed Wallace
NBC Sports

Tatum explains strange interaction with Draymond in Game 5

A back-and-forth Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday wasn’t going to end without some pettiness. After the Celtics called a timeout with the Warriors up 12 in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum attempted to take a practice shot, as many NBA players try to do during a dead ball following a whistle.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Fans React#Hoop Magazine
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is better than both Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at least if you ask Stephen A. Smith. Never mind that Luka carried the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It doesn’t matter that Jokic became NBA Most […] The post Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on unsung Warriors hero in Game 5 – and it’s not Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry single-handedly carried the rest of the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. They returned the favor in Game 5, as a team effort carried the Dubs to a 104-94 win to take a 3-2 lead back to Boston. Curry was cold as he could possibly get in the pivotal showdown, scoring just 16 […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on unsung Warriors hero in Game 5 – and it’s not Andrew Wiggins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans React To Mock Trade Sending Anthony Davis To The Dallas Mavericks: "This Trade Makes No Sense Even If AD Hadn't Touched A Ball In 2 Years."

The Los Angeles Lakers have several questions in front of them and no clear answers in terms of a future. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay, but with Kyrie Irving similarly not very stable with the Brooklyn Nets, rumors of a potential trade to team him up with LeBron James once again have been floating around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Wanted DeMar DeRozan Over Russell Westbrook Last Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers had a season to forget and forget quickly this year, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament and being poor throughout despite boasting a big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Westbrook regressed at an alarming rate, Davis was barely healthy for half of the season, and LeBron James could only carry the roster by himself so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Mayweather: When Spence-Crawford is Done You Will Hear It From Me!

M Resort Casino, LAS VEGAS - Newly inducted Hall of Fame member Floyd Mayweather held a press conference on Monday night, along with along with MMA star Mikuru Asakura, who Mayweather will face in an exhibition on a date to be determined in September as part of a Rizin Fighting Federation show. The event will be streamed live on RIZN Fight Pass.
COMBAT SPORTS
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy