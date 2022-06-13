ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Company

By Tonya Russell
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, you’re going to want to try the namesake crab cakes and grilled...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Crab Cakes#Food Drink
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The One Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza can be a God send on a busy night when you don't have time to cook and ordering up Papa John's or Domino's isn't convenient. According to Donkey Credit, when it comes to take-and-bake pizza pies, frozen pizza makers rake in approximately $4.4 billion each year, and DiGiorno can claim $1.2 billion of that pie. In fact, roughly 67% of people in the United States keep the frozen version of this favorite meal in regular rotation. It is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Things To Put On Corn On The Cob That Aren't Butter

One of the best things about summer are the backyard BBQs. Not just because everyone loves enjoying some ice cold drinks while cooking outside under the sun, but also because there's so much fresh food on offer. Whether you stop by your local farmer's market, buy from a nearby roadside stand, or grow your own, who doesn't love summer veg right from the garden?
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s No-Cook Creamy Pasta Recipe Only Takes 2 Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just gave the term “beginner-friendly” a whole new meaning with this amazing-looking pasta dinner. On June 11, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of a new pasta dish on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sure we love to grill when the weather is warm and we also adore no-cook recipes during the summer, but we haven’t given up on the stove just yet. This hearty but not-too-heavy, one-skillet summer dinner...
RECIPES
Fox News

Jerk chicken salad with grilled pineapple: Try the recipe

Salad for dinner? Hear us out. "I love dinner salads in the summer, especially if the grill is involved," says Colleen Milne of TheFoodBlog.net, adding that the chicken for this salad is marinated in jerk seasoning for a spicy kick that can be dialed up or down. The chicken only...
RECIPES
Mashed

Foods From The 1940s That Should Never Come Back

The 1940s was admittedly not the brightest of decades we remember when we open our history books. It was the decade in which the world was thrown into World War II, with the stench of fear and worry looming over the heads of people all over the globe. Even though the dark war lasted half the decade, the effects of the event were felt well after the war ended, and still impact people to this day, in ways that we might not even be aware of at first. You may not remember anything yourself, though you may have fond memories of pulling up a stool and listening to a parent or relative talk about their various experiences during the '40s.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
recipesgram.com

Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)

This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy