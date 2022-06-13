ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Starfish Cafe

By Tonya Russell
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though you’re at the beach, you still need caffeine. Starfish Cafe...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe 2825

There aren’t many places in Atlantic City where your whole family will have a good time (Rainforest Cafe doesn’t count), but Cafe 2825 is one of the exceptions. This Italian restaurant isn’t on the boardwalk, but is right near the Tropicana and accessible from most other casinos and hotels. Quite a few options on the menu are finished tableside, including the cacio e pepe made with truffle butter and tossed in a cheese wheel right next to you. At some point, you might also meet the owner, Joe, probably while he’s fileting your branzino.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Coffee House#Iced Coffee#Baked Goods#Food Drink#Starfish Cafe
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Dockers Waterside

Dockers Waterside is, in fact, right by the water, and also has lots of outdoor seating to go with the views. They serve all the raw bar and cooked seafood you’d expect, some of it with a twist like “everything bagel-crusted salmon.”
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
KINGSTON, NY
The Infatuation

Armin & Judy

For years, we’ve known Armin & Judy as that place on 27 right before Bridgehampton town, with a sign that says “I Baguette You.” We don't know what that means, but after trying this spot, we’re all in on them and their bread offerings. The focaccia-y pizza is a standout, but the menu full of salads, vegetables, and other entrees is worth a try as well. It’s also very large, and a good last-minute option if you’re with a group.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
The Infatuation

The Esters

The Esters has everything you want from a neighborhood bar, and it’s an extremely pleasant place to loiter on a sunny day. This Greenpoint spot has patio seating, lots of potted plants, and a few floor-to-ceiling windows that swing open when the weather’s nice. They serve a few interesting cocktails with ingredients like whey and chili syrup, and there are some meats and cheeses to snack on—but our favorite thing to order is the pizza. The rectangular pies at The Esters share some DNA with the Detroit-style ones at Emmy Squared and Ace’s, with thick, fluffy crust that’s crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Try the garlicky You’ve Got Kale layered with mozzarella, ricotta, and shaved pecorino, and don’t forget to squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over the top.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mallon's Homeade Sticky Buns

Mallon’s is most famous for their crumb cake, which is so good that they even have a Crumb Cake of the Month Club (yes, this is a real thing). Get some of those along with a dozen of the sticky buns topped with raisins and walnuts before you head out of town.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Rita Cantina

Rita Cantina is one of the area’s newest Mexican spots, having had their first summer season in 2021. And the menu is full of things we can get behind, including the slow-cooked mole baby chicken, lamb barbacoa tacos, and the very extensive margarita menu, which features four classics, seven flavored options, and even two frozen ones. Be sure to sit at one of the picnic tables outside in the sandy bonfire area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Shmoné

At this Israeli place on 8th Street, the ever-changing menu is typed out daily in Comic Sans font, with dish names like “370 Pea & their pea shoots (don’t try to count them)” or “Veal cheek that reminds me that I am a genius.” There's also an all-absinthe cocktail menu (don’t worry, they have a full bar too), and on our first visit, our server pulled up a seat at our table to take our order. In other words, this place marches to its own drum. It’s from the same owner of the party restaurant HaSalon in Midtown, but with a more toned-down approach and less (actually, zero) dancing on tables. Breads and vegetables are a good place to start, but we like the bigger protein dishes best, especially the roasted lamb neck with herbs that reminds us of a Thai larb and the whole mackerel served with a big chunk of challah to dip into the sauce. Just know that portions aren’t huge, and prices run high, with many dishes in the $40-$50 range. If you can, sit at the bar overlooking the open kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Le Dive

Le Dive is in the middle of Dimes Square, the perennially-packed Lower East Side micro-neighborhood where fashion trends go to live fast and die young. So it should come as no surprise that this natural wine bar is kind of annoying. But that buzzy, annoying energy is part of why you come here (and visit Dimes Square in general). The space itself is fairly small, with a handful of stools and a single row of tables, but the seating-filled plaza out front has plenty of room for any twentysomethings who want to sniff natural wine. Since “à manger” sounds chicer than “to eat,” the menu is partly in French, and it has a few snacky options like burrata, charcuterie, and some pleasantly peppery steak tartare. Share the big chunk of lightly smoked salmon with a friend, get a $17 glass of orange wine from Portugal, and eavesdrop on the people wearing high socks with loafers seated next to you. This place doesn’t take reservations, so you might have to wait an hour for your table, but you should find that wait reassuring. It’s how you know you’re in Dimes Square.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Plate

Blue Plate is a buzzy Bernal Heights meet-up spot. The dining rooms look like the inside of someone's house and the flower-filled backyard is cozy and intimate. As for the food, the American menu mixes in Mediterranean influences, so expect deviled eggs, smoked trout, and black truffle risotto, as well as comfort dishes like meatloaf and fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

OStudio

BedStuy’s OStudio is a creative coworking space and cafe where you’ll find artists making big, beautiful ceramics and quilts during daylight hours. From 5-10pm, the space turns into a wine bar called OStudio at Night with a tightly curated wine selection, a permanent list of small plates, and rotating dishes from bi-weekly chef residencies. Get the creamy duck rillette, order the flan that’s stuffed with shredded coconut, and be sure to take a chance on their resident chef menus.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Flora

Serving lunch, dinner, and year-round brunch, Flora’s menus are packed with staples like their crispy chicken sandwich with a sriracha coconut reduction, as well as standouts like the short rib roastie and soba noodles. We suggest heading over for a low-key brunch or lunch with friends the morning after one too many drinks. And be sure to grab the flower pot dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy