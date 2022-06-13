ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Cade Brewer

By Corbin K. Smith
With several established veterans in front of him, Brewer will have his work cut out for him standing out at a crowded position group. But the former Texas standout's versatility may give him a fighting chance to surprise come August.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Cade Brewer, Tight End

Height/Weight :

2021 Stats* : 22 receptions, 184 yards, three touchdowns

*College stats at Texas

Albeit amid a disappointing first season for coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, Brewer capped off his collegiate career with a solid senior season, finishing fifth on the team in receptions and sixth in receiving yardage. In five seasons on campus in Austin, he made a decent impact in the passing game despite inconsistent quarterback play around him, catching 59 passes for 611 yards and eight touchdowns. After signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, he enjoyed a strong mandatory minicamp, building some momentum for real football in August.

Best Case Scenario : Continuing to make plays in padded practices and preseason games as he did throughout May and June, Brewer passes Tyler Mabry on the depth chart as a viable move tight end and starts off his career on the practice squad, eventually dressing for a pair of games in the regular season.

Worst Case Scenario : Lacking the burst to create separation as a receiver or size to be an effective blocker at the point of attack, Brewer fails to impress in camp and receives a pink slip in late August, bringing his brief NFL run to an end.

What to Expect in 2022 : Like most undrafted rookies, Brewer will enter his first training camp as a long-shot to push for a roster spot, especially considering the talent Seattle has at tight end currently. The arrival of Noah Fant as part of the Russell Wilson trade along with the return of Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and Mabry will make it quite difficult for the Austin, Texas native to stick around. With that said, his ability to line up as an in-line tight end, H-back, or even in the slot could help his cause and if he can find a way to stand out on special teams, it's not out of the question he could secure a practice squad spot and potentially see snaps on Sundays down the line.

