Steelville cooling center available upon request

(Potosi, MO) A Potosi woman, 57 year old Alisha Michele Callahan, is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution, and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid after she was arrested June 7th. Callahan was the driver of a pick up that was stopped at a pump at a Potosi gas station when a police pulled up to approach her passenger, a man who had warrant out for his arrest. Reports show Callahan attempted to throw something out the window of the truck. She was also taken into custody and admitted to having drugs in a body cavity. Once a female officer arrived to complete the search police discovered several suspicious items in a plastic baggy that was in Callahan's body cavity. Callahan is considered a persistent offender.

POTOSI, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO