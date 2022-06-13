ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

Steelville cooling center available upon request

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 3 days ago

Steelville Police Chief Mike Sherman announced on Monday the availability of a cooling center to those in need. People are asked to first notify Crawford County 911 Emergency Services (CenCom) by...

www.threeriverspublishing.com



threeriverspublishing.com

A free GIS service should be provided

A Crawford County citizen attended a recent meeting of the county commission and raised a good point about having public access to the GIS (geographic information system). Taxpayers fund it, why can’t they have access to it?. The man questioned charges levied against those who wish to have access...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

McBride's proposed subdivision in Union gets cool reception from neighbors

Residents of Union’s existing St. Andrews Place subdivision expressed their displeasure Monday at plans for a new neighboring development with 157 single-family homes on 31.8 acres. Around 30 people attended the two public hearings on the planned St. Andrews Meadows development before the Board of Aldermen at its regular...
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Swimming concerns in the Big River

(Jefferson County) With two notable water recuses already have taken place on the Big River this summer, first responders are once again warning recreational boaters and swimmers alike the dangers of the river’s current. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton tells us water recuses is something they...
LEASBURG, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

The right to vote for Missourians, without or with a developmental disability, is a civil right

Submitted by the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) On May 26, 2022, Phelps County clerk, Pamela K. Grow, told the Phelps County Commission, that she would be deleting the voter registrations of individuals who have guardians; even if a court order expressly states that, those individuals retain their rights to vote. Fortunately, because of the work of Sheltered Workshop advocates and self-advocates throughout the county, Grow rescinded her statement.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
County
Crawford County, MO
Crawford County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Center, MO
City
Steelville, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Vehicle emissions testing ends in Franklin County July 1

• Air quality improvements decrease in ground-level ozone make goal a reality. Beginning July 1, owners of vehicles registered in Franklin County no longer need an emissions test to register their vehicles. The Missouri Air Conservation Commission adopted an amendment to the state regulation in January 2022.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Work begins on Missouri Furniture location in Washington

Construction has started on the Missouri Furniture building on the corner of Huxel Drive and Highway 100 in Washington. The nearly 50,000-square-foot retail store is expected to cost about $4 million to build, according to documents filed by contractor Sieve Contractors Inc. with Jamie Walters-Seamon at the city building department.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Power restored after outage impacted businesses in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – A power outage impacted businesses in Wentzville Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police announced power outages were reported around Sam’s Club, Walmart and the entire business strip connected to Walmart. The outage also impacted several other businesses, but it is not known if it extended into a nearby residential area.
WENTZVILLE, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Rural electric co-op members asked to conserve electricity

Due to unseasonably high temperatures, members of Intercounty Electric have been asked to safely conserve electricity as the three-tiered system of electric cooperatives continues to do everything possible to meet members’ energy needs. Associated Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for six regional generation and transmission cooperatives and 51 distribution...
DENT COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

12 West Historic Designation

(Farmington, MO) The Owners of the 12 West restaurant in Downtown Farmington are applying for designation to become a Farmington historic property after Thursday night's City meeting. A City Administrator of Farmington, Greg Beavers, says if the 12 West owners are awarded the designation, they will receive funding to repair or update the building.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Franklin County Fair draws large crowd

Franklin County Fair officials are calling the four-day event in Union a success. While they do not have attendance numbers yet, fair board Chairman Sarah Straatmann said it compares favorably to the 2021 event. “I would say we’re probably up over last year,” Straatmann said Monday morning. “It’s, probably, one...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County moves up to highest level on COVID warning system

Jefferson County has been moved up to the orange, or highest, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Prior to that recent change, the county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for one week and in the green, or lowest, level of the system for 12 weeks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
maconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – During the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 2005 into law. HB 2005 expands protections under the law for Missouri's farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings.
MISSOURI STATE
nwahomepage.com

Bear hit, killed by semi-truck in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it’s the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days. Wildlife experts said the bear population is still growing faster than...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Mercy recognizes exemplary doctors, advanced practitioners

Mercy Clinic Four Rivers recognized some of its doctors and advanced practitioners during its inaugural Mercy Clinic Provider Awards May 17. During the award ceremony, Melissa Manhart, a family medicine nurse practitioner at Mercy clinic Washington, was named the Mercy Clinic Four Rivers Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year. Before joining the family medicine team, Manhart worked on Mercy’s labor and delivery floor. Then, she received her advanced practice degree and has now served over 30 years in the family health care team, according to the nomination.
WASHINGTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Precision Eye Care notifies patients of third-party data security incident

On Friday, Farmington ophthalmology clinic Precision Eye Care issued a press release indicating a third-party data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive personal information of some of their patients. "In 2021, Precision Eye Care was using the electronic medical records platform 'myCare Integrity,' which was provided...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Gas Leak Causes Pilot Knob Evacuations

(Pilot Knob, MO) Pilot Knob Residents in the 100 block of South Lucas Street are evacuated from their homes while authorities wait for Spire Gas crews to fix a leak. Pilot Knob Police and members of the Pilot Knob Fire Protection District have evacuated residents within a two block area of the leak. Officials with Iron County Emergency Management say crews struck a gas line while digging at a location at 112 South Lucas.
PILOT KNOB, MO
kfmo.com

Potosi Woman Court Date Over Drugs

(Potosi, MO) A Potosi woman, 57 year old Alisha Michele Callahan, is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution, and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid after she was arrested June 7th. Callahan was the driver of a pick up that was stopped at a pump at a Potosi gas station when a police pulled up to approach her passenger, a man who had warrant out for his arrest. Reports show Callahan attempted to throw something out the window of the truck. She was also taken into custody and admitted to having drugs in a body cavity. Once a female officer arrived to complete the search police discovered several suspicious items in a plastic baggy that was in Callahan's body cavity. Callahan is considered a persistent offender.
POTOSI, MO

